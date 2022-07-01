Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

