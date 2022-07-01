Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 714,002 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

PSTG stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

