Concord Wealth Partners Has $95,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $125.89 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

