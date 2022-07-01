Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

