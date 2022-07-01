MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.