Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.45. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $22.05.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.