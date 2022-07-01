Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $186,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.22 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

