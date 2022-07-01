Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

NYSE DINO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

