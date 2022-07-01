Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.