Denali Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

