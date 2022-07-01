Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.89. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.