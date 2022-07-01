Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 485.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Popular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

