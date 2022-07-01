Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

