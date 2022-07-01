Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 296.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

