Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

