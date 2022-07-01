Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

