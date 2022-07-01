Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.10.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $170.12 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
