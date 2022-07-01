Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.10.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $170.12 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.