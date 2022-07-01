FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.71.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

