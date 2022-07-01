FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.71.

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

