Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.