Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $212.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.62.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.