Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.63. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

