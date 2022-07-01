Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

NYSE:TYL opened at $332.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

