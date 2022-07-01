Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,600 Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $143,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,940.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 40,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $413,840.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,741.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 207,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,132 and sold 224,205 shares valued at $2,842,757. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

