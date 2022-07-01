Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

