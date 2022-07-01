Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,038 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 267.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $65.90 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

