Michael (Mike) Hirst Buys 256,500 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 256,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$30,267.00 ($21,018.75).

Michael (Mike) Hirst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 65,000 shares of Butn stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,570.00 ($8,034.72).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 100,000 shares of Butn stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,900.00 ($13,819.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.06.

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. Its products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn Now, a solution for businesses to claim their commissions instantly; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

