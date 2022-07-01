Stephen McIntosh Buys 8,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Stephen McIntosh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$30,800.00 ($21,388.89).
The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Chalice Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.