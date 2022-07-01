Stephen McIntosh Buys 8,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Stephen McIntosh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$30,800.00 ($21,388.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Chalice Mining alerts:

Chalice Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,700 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.