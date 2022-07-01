Victor Cantore Acquires 20,000 Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Stock

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) Director Victor Cantore acquired 20,000 shares of Amex Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$33,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,634,308 shares in the company, valued at C$7,849,590.89.

AMX opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$170.21 million and a PE ratio of -151.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75. Amex Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

