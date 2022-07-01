Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Major Shareholder Buys $34,528.90 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $34,528.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,518,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,475,847.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 3,858 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $20,833.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.70 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.17.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

