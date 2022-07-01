StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Up 245.9% in June

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of APAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 329,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 342,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.