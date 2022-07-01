China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 10.39%. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

