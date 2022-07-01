Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Expands By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.
About Carbios SAS (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.