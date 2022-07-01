Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Rises By 70.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

