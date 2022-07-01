Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 1,485,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,258.0 days.

Clariant stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

About Clariant (Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

