Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 71.1% in June

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,172.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $8.60 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

