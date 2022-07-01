Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in June

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Searchlight Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Searchlight Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.