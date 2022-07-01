Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.52.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

