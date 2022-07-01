iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IWS stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

