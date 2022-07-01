Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.30 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.