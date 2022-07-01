Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

