iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $136.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

