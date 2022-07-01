The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boeing by 110.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Boeing by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

