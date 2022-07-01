Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $75.97 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

