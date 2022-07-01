iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Brightworth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

