Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

