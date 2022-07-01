Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Neogen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

