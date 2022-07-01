Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

