Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.32 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

