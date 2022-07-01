Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.